Endangered Citrus County man reported missing Saturday morning

The man was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday in the area of Floral City, deputies say.

FLORAL CITY, Fla. — Lathie Horton, 73, was reported as a missing endangered adult to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Saturday.

He was last seen at around 4 p.m. on Friday in the area of Floral City, Florida, deputies say.

Horton is reportedly 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 175 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He also has a right thumb deformity, where his thumb is bent at 90 degrees, the sheriff's office reports.

Deputies say Horton should be driving a 2006 White Ford F-250 with a "Department of Homeland Security" sticker on the driver's side rear window.

Anyone who has information on Lathie Horton's location, contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at (352)249-2790 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 888-269-8477.