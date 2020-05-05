City of Tampa closing roads to help restaurants, retailers reopen

The closures could help businesses follow social distancing guidelines as they start opening back up.

TAMPA, Fla. — As a way to help some of its restaurants and retail businesses out during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Tampa will shut down some of its streets to cars. This will allow local businesses to hold more outdoor seating options and give people more room to socialize at a distance.

As part of the state's "phase one" reopening plan, restaurants can have outdoor seating as long as the tables are six feet apart.

They are also allowed to open indoor seating at 25-percent capacity.

Retailers are also allowed to open back up at 25 percent capacity. Having more room outdoors helps businesses practice social distancing guidelines.

Here is a list of roads that will be closing Tuesday, May 5, 2020:

E Twiggs St from N Tampa St to N Franklin St

N Franklin St from E Madison St to E Polk St

S Dakota Ave/W Snow Ave from W Swann Ave to S Rome Ave

E 7th Ave from N 15th St to N 19th St

N Franklin St from E Kay St to E Palm Ave

W Grand Central Ave from W Kennedy Blvd to S Hyde Park Ave

S Howard Ave from W Morrison Ave to W Bristol Ave

You can find a map of all the closures here.

The city said it expects the closures to last about two weeks.

It is all part of the City of Tampa’s Lift Up Local Economic Recovery Plan.

