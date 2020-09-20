City seeks public feedback on relocating 'Unconditional Surrender' statue

Have thoughts on where the statue should go? There's a survey you can fill out.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota wants your feedback on possible sites for the relocation of the "Unconditional Surrender" statue.

The kissing statue needs to be moved to accommodate the Florida Department of Transportation's construction of a new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream ave.

Construction causing the displacement is set to start in 2021 and last for 400 days. The project requires temporary diversion lanes and work zones to be constructed where the statue currently stands.

Survey takers will be met with nine relocation options:

Bayfront- Area between O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill and Marina Jack

Bayfront- In the middle of the circular drive area at the entrance of Bayfront Park in the front of O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill

Ken Thompson Park- In the middle of the circular drive area in front of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron

Ken Thompson Park- In the middle of the circular drive area in the north end of the park located between Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Sarasota Sailing Squadron

Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park- Across from Bayfront Park along U.S. 41

Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park- Landing of the Scots area across from Bayfront Park along Main Street

North Tamiami Trail- Located between the municipal auditorium and the lawn bowling clubhouse

Sahib Shriners- The statue would be on loan and placed on their property along North Beneva Rd.

Hart’s Landing- At Ringling Bridge

Each location option is accompanied by a rendering of what the statue would look like if placed there. The survey is open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.



The final decision is in the hands of the City Commission at a future meeting, but the survey results will be given to commissioners to be considered in its final choice.

Commissioners have three options ahead of them, relocate the statue, store the statute or no longer own the statue that has been in the City since 2010.

