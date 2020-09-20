City seeks public feedback on relocating 'Unconditional Surrender' statue

SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota wants your feedback on possible sites for the relocation of the "Unconditional Surrender" statue.
The kissing statue needs to be moved to accommodate the Florida Department of Transportation's construction of a new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream ave.
Construction causing the displacement is set to start in 2021 and last for 400 days. The project requires temporary diversion lanes and work zones to be constructed where the statue currently stands.
Survey takers will be met with nine relocation options:
- Bayfront- Area between O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill and Marina Jack
- Bayfront- In the middle of the circular drive area at the entrance of Bayfront Park in the front of O’Leary’s Tiki Bar & Grill
- Ken Thompson Park- In the middle of the circular drive area in front of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron
- Ken Thompson Park- In the middle of the circular drive area in the north end of the park located between Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and the Sarasota Sailing Squadron
- Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park- Across from Bayfront Park along U.S. 41
- Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park- Landing of the Scots area across from Bayfront Park along Main Street
- North Tamiami Trail- Located between the municipal auditorium and the lawn bowling clubhouse
- Sahib Shriners- The statue would be on loan and placed on their property along North Beneva Rd.
- Hart’s Landing- At Ringling Bridge
Each location option is accompanied by a rendering of what the statue would look like if placed there. The survey is open until 5 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The final decision is in the hands of the City Commission at a future meeting, but the survey results will be given to commissioners to be considered in its final choice.
Commissioners have three options ahead of them, relocate the statue, store the statute or no longer own the statue that has been in the City since 2010.
What other people are reading right now:
- Trump wants Senate vote without delay on SCOTUS pick, 'most likely' a woman
- Bucs land first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers
- Coronavirus latest: Florida reports 9 new deaths, 2,521 cases
- Candlelight memorial held in downtown St. Pete to mourn Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
- 'Long haulers': Some COVID-19 survivors dealing will chronic illnesses
- Ridin' with Biden: Tampa-area supporters host car parade
- Busy tropics: Tracking 3 named storms and 2 disturbances
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter