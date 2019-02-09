CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Coast Guard from Air Station Clearwater is deploying a number of assets and crews to help with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters will be used along with health service technicians on Andros Island as a rapid-response team.

Coast Guard officials are warning the public to stay out of the water, evacuate if necessary, secure belongings, stay clear of the beaches, be prepared, stay informed and to not rely on social media for distress or assistance calls.

The Florida National Guard has already activated more than 4,400 soldiers and airmen as Hurricane Dorian continues to churn in the Atlantic near the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian is inching to the west-northwest at 1 mph, as it continues to devastate the Bahamas. As of 2 p.m., the Category 4 hurricane was about 25 miles northeast of Freeport and roughly 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The storm is producing winds up to 150 mph. And, Juno Beach, Florida has just reported its first sustained tropical-storm-force wind as a result of Dorian being nearby. Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds and storm surge. Dorian made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island as a powerful Category 5 hurricane.

