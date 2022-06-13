A city spokesperson said the driver appears to have accidentally hit the accelerator while trying to brake.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police say a woman accidentally crashed into a day care, injuring five people Monday evening in Clearwater.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. while parents were in line to pick up their kids at the Building Blocks At Clearwater on Lakeview Road near the intersection with South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

City Spokesperson Rob Shaw says a 57-year-old woman had pulled into the parking lot to pick up a family member when somebody appeared to have run in front of her pickup truck. She went to brake – but accidentally hit the accelerator – and lurched forward, according to Shaw.

Investigators say the woman struck three young kids, their 32-year-old mother and a teacher at the day care. All five were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive. The kids are 2, 3 and 5 years old, according to first responders.

The driver was also taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She was cited for careless driving.

"We're extremely thankful that there were not more serious injuries because it could have been a lot worse," Shaw said.