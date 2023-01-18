Clearwater Police launch new survey tool for residents

The department said this is their latest effort to engage with community issues that may be important to residents.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department launched a new public survey tool Wednesday to better understand local concerns and attitudes, according to a news release.

The department said this is their latest effort to engage with the community issues that may be important to residents.

The survey will be available on residents' mobile devices in both English and Spanish. The department says the survey will appear to residents through digital ads such as news websites, social media platforms and other applications.

"Based on responses, the survey will measure resident satisfaction regarding residents' feeling of safety and trust in police while also identifying key concerns residents want Clearwater police officers to address," the department explained in a statement.

Some of the survey questions asked include:

When it comes to the threat of crime, how safe do you feel in your neighborhood?

Treat everyone fairly regardless of who they are.

"This is the time of year for new year's resolutions," Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said in a statement. "There is no better time than now to be resolute in our commitment to hearing feedback from our neighborhoods regarding our public safety efforts."