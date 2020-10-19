City of Clearwater accepting applications for rent, mortgage and utility assistance

CLEARWATER, Fla. — About seven months since the first coronavirus cases were reported in Florida, many are still being negatively impacted economically.
In an effort to help those who still need help, Clearwater city officials have reopened applications for rent, mortgage or utility payment assistance. Applicants can apply for up to $5,000 in unpaid utility, rent or mortgage bills dated March 1, 2020, or later.
To qualify, you'll need to have the following:
- You must be a resident of the city of Clearwater. The following tax districts are located within incorporated Clearwater: CW, CWD and CWDO. Tax districts can be found here: Pinellas County Property Appraiser.
- Your income was reduced as a direct result of the COVID-19 emergency.
- Assistance needed is to cover eligible costs that have not already been paid by insurance or by another assistance program.
- Applicant’s total combined current household income is not higher than 120% of Area Median Income (AMI) for household size. ALL people living in the home are included in household size, regardless of age.
- 1 person -- $59,160
- 2 people -- $67,560
- 3 people -- $75,960
- 4 people -- $84,360
- 5 people -- $91,200
- 6 people -- $97,920
- 7 people -- $104,640
- 8 people -- $111,360
In the program, up to $5,000 can be given for assistance for the following:
- Rent assistance (including back rent and deposits)
- Utility payments (cable, electric, natural gas, sewer and water)
- Mortgage payments
- Payment of insurance deductibles
- Housing re-entry assistance including security deposits, utility deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings
City leaders say payments will be given to the agency or business where individuals bills are due.
You can find more information on the program and apply here.
