CLEARWATER, Fla.—Students at Clearwater High School took a virtual ride to see what could happen if they’re behind the wheel and go to check an e-mail, text or Snapchat.

It was part of AT&T’s “It Can Wait” campaign that’s making stops of several Tampa Bay-area high schools.

Students also heard from people who know the dangers of distracted driving all too well, like Odessa resident Jodi Dominguez.

Dominguez’s son, Michael, was on leave from the Navy when a distracted driver behind the wheel of an SUV pulled out in front of him.

She told the students about how Michal died on the roadway that day, in the arms of his friend.

Currently, distracted driving is a secondary offense in Florida, one of only a handful of states where officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for other offenses.

