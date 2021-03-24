Coffee collaboration helps get bikes to kids in need

Buddy Brew Coffee presented a check to Onbikes, which has donated more than 7,000 bikes to kids in need.

TAMPA, Fla. — During a special ceremony Wednesday, the co-founders of Buddy Brew Coffee presented a donation to Onbikes.

The organization is based in Tampa and has donated more than 7,000 bikes to children in need.

Buddy Brew, also in Tampa, has a mission -- "Brew Good, Do Good."

“Every dollar we get helps us put bikes in the hands of at-risk and foster kids, so it will allow us to provide bikes to the Children's Cancer Center, Metro Ministries. We work with the Tampa Police Department, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Julius Tobin, co-founder of Onbikes.

The donation from Buddy Brew represents proceeds from two annual coffee collaborations: "Joy Ride Roast" which comes out in the fall and "Shipwreck Roast" released in the spring.