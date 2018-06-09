In 1992, Hollywood came to Tampa.

The filming of action comedy "Cop and a Half" brought Burt Reynolds to town for several weeks in 1992.

Reynolds died Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. He was 82.

George Washington Junior High School in Tampa was converted into a shooting location for the movie, which was directed by Henry Winkler, better known as "Happy Days" Fonzie.

The movie's plot had Reynolds' tough-guy cop team up with a little boy to solve a murder.

On the set, Reynolds told 10News reporter Bill Campbell the filming was a plus for the city.

"We'll use a tremendous amount of people from Tampa, and I think the thing people don't understand about movies is it doesn't pollute, and it spends about $9 or $10 million in your town and employs a lot of people."

The $14 million film was a minor hit, earning more than $40 million worldwide, according to the Internet Movie Database.

