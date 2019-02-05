PALMETTO, Fla — A Manatee County corrections deputy has been fired after an investigation determined he used excessive force when dealing with an inmate in late March.

An incident report says Deputy Tyler LeMond, 21, shoved an inmate and struck him repeatedly inside the medical pod at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Central Jail. The incident, which happened on March 29, was caught on video.

“There is no place for this type of behavior in Law Enforcement," Sheriff Rick Wells wrote in a statement. "It will not be tolerated at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

The sheriff's office said LeMond and another deputy heard a loud bang from the padded cell in which the inmate was. They went to check on the inmate, and ordered him to get away from the door before LeMond shoved him hard enough that the inmate fell onto his back, investigators found.

"In the following forty-two second struggle that ensued, Deputy LeMond struck [the inmate] with eight knee strikes, a closed fisted punch and a foot stomp," the professional standards report found.

Responding deputies were able to restrain the inmate.

LeMond was fired on April 24. He had been working as a corrections deputy since March 2017.

