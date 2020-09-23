Here’s when Tampa Bay election offices will mail your vote-by-mail ballot

Counties can begin the domestic vote-by-mail process on September 24.

TAMPA, Fla — Supervisors of Elections in Florida can begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters on Thursday, Sept. 24.

In Tampa Bay, the dates vary on when election offices will begin sending ballots to domestic voters. State law requires ballots to be sent to domestic voters with vote-by-mail requests on record between 40 and 33 days before an election.

It’s not too late to request a vote-by-mail ballot. You can do that online, in person, by phone, mail, e-mail or fax.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to you is Oct. 24.

Here’s when election offices in Tampa Bay will begin mailing ballots:

Sept. 24: Hillsborough, Highlands, Pasco and Sarasota

Hillsborough, Highlands, Pasco and Sarasota Sept. 28: Citrus and Manatee

Citrus and Manatee Sept. 29: Pinellas

Pinellas Oct.1: Hernando and Polk

You can monitor the status of your by-mail ballot through your Supervisors of Elections’ website and through the United States Postal Service informed delivery.

