BRADENTON, Fla — He’s been missing since New Year’s Day, and deputies say he needs help.
Autanguens Coupette lives with his sister in Bradenton, and he was last seen wearing a dark grey t-shirt and black pants with a black sweater.
He brought a black backpack with him, and there’s a laptop inside.
According to a news release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the 29 year old only speaks Creole, and he does not understand English.
He’s 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds.
Deputies say he has “mental issues” and requires “constant family assistance.”
He was spotted walking on 9th street in Bradenton.
Anyone who sees him is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (954) 747-3011.
