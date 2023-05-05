Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Tampa Bay area

The governor's office did not provide details about what DeSantis may be discussing during his stop at the flight academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Monday, the governor's office said in a release.

DeSantis will hold a news conference at the American Aviation Flight Academy in Brooksville. He is expected to speak around 10 a.m. Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is also expected to join DeSantis.

The governor's office did not provide details about what DeSantis may be discussing during his stop at the flight academy.

Last week, as Florida lawmakers drew the legislative session to a close, a bill was passed that, if signed into law, would change restrictions on where drones are allowed to fly, specifically near "critical infrastructure facilities" in the state.

If DeSantis signs the bill into law, it would take effect on July 1.

On Friday, the Florida Legislature ended its annual session by unanimously passing a $117 billion state budget.

Most years, the last day of session drags on well past sunset as the final trading on important legislation goes back and forth. This year, DeSantis told lawmakers not to save the biggest items for the last week.

Other than the budget, which was passed before noon Friday, that was largely accomplished. Seamless, of course, is in the eye of the winner. A Republican supermajority in both chambers left Democrats powerless to stop many of the issues on DeSantis’ agenda.

And DeSantis, who has controlled the Legislature like no other governor in recent history, made it clear from the start that he didn't want the session to become a “train wreck” in the final week.

With the session over, the big question facing DeSantis is what's next in his future. He's widely expected to jump into the presidential race soon.

“What’s next for me is to go through this budget they passed,” DeSantis said. “What happens in the future, we’ll get to that relatively soon. You have to put up or shut up.”