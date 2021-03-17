DOJ: Man accused in US Capitol riot appears in Tampa courtroom

TAMPA, Fla. — The Department of Justice says one man accused in the US Capitol breach on Jan. 6 is in custody in Tampa.
Robert Scott Palmer appeared in court Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie Sneed, according to the DOJ.
Palmer is the owner of Son Bright Diversified, Inc, a cleaning restoration business located in Clearwater. The cleaning company's website says Palmer will "settle for nothing less than the best" as the company is dedicated to protecting its reputation "at all costs."
Details on the charges against Palmer have not yet been released.
Another man from the Tampa Bay area, Adam Johnson, was arrested back in January after being identified in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern.
Matthew Council of Riverview was also arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection after the Department of Justice said he unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, pushed an officer.
Anyone with information about the insurrection in Washington is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
