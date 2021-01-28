SMH nurses were invited to the big game and now they're getting a sweet ride

Companies in Sarasota are contributing to make the experience of the Super Bowl for SMH nurses even more special.

SARASOTA, Fla — The NFL donated 25 tickets to our frontline workers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. It’s their way of saying thank you for their dedication throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Robustelli, the vice president of Dolphin Transportation Sarasota recognizes the hard work of these healthcare heroes.

“They are out there every day risking their lives,” Robustelli said.

He’s seen it firsthand with his wife, who is a nurse at First Physicians Group, which is part of SMH.

“I don’t think people realize how hard they work,” Robustelli said. “My wife is a nurse and they’ve got to wear all the protective gear, they are always out front, and like I said you are putting your life at risk every day and that’s something a lot of us don’t do.”

After watching the playoff games and seeing the NFL invite these men and women to the big game, Robustelli said he wanted to do something to enhance the experience for them.

He and the rest of his team at Dolphin Transportation Sarasota decided to do what they do best.

“We said why don’t we contribute and donate one of our deluxe large motor coaches,” Robustelli said. “They can ride as a group, it has a bathroom, we’ll get a parking pass for them.”

When he approached SMH about the idea, they immediately jumped on board!

“They said Mike we would love to do that with you, that is just terrific, and it will make it just even a greater experience than it was already,” Robustelli said.

“The fairytale just keeps getting better,” Rebecca Izquierdo said with a laugh.

She’s one of the SMH nurses headed to the Super Bowl.

Robustelli says if this past year, with COVID-19, has taught him anything it’s the importance of supporting one another.

“Here in Florida the hospitality market has gotten hit very hard, our transportation company has gotten hit hard, the hotels have gotten hit hard, the airlines and I think when times are tough we need to just stick together as a group and say you know we are going to get through this together,” Robustelli said.

He says we all owe these frontline workers our gratitude.

“They work tirelessly, it’s a thankless job but they are out there every day doing it, taking care of everyone and we have to show them our gratitude and I think this is the best way to show that,” Robustelli said.

And Dolphin Transportation isn’t the only one pitching in to make this experience even more special.

“Since we have an event planning company here at dolphin as well, we went out and approached the hotels, the Ritz Carlton, the Westin, the Hyatt, Longboat Key Club,” Robustelli said. “We went out to people like Ed Howard Lincoln and Mazda who want to contribute food and beverage.”

He says these hotels and Budweiser are all going to donate gift cards that will be handed out to all the healthcare workers on the bus.

“I think it shows the spirit of this community, all of the companies getting together saying let’s put together a package that’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience,” Robustelli said.

“We are hoping that the day is good, the weather is good, the game is good,” Robustelli said. “But we know their ride up is going to be in comfort, we know they are going to have food and beverages, a lot of merchandise and a lot of great gifts.”

And Robustelli says more companies may be getting involved as well.

“For a matter of fact, I’m still waiting on 8 to 10 more companies to get back to me and I’m going to continue to work it,” Robustelli said. “You know this is a work in progress and I want to make this as special as we can.”

Robustelli hopes it’s a day these healthcare heroes never forget, and a day that truly shows how much they are appreciated and valued.

“I know for me I’m going to cherish that moment because it’s so nice to do things when you really know you’re helping people out and the people really deserve it here,” Robustelli said.