Driver wanted in deadly Town 'N' Country hit-and-run accident, FHP says

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was walking along West Hillsborough Avenue, also known as SR-580, when a car struck and killed them before driving off.

Around 8:24 p.m., authorities said a car traveling in the outside lane of West Hillsborough Avenue collided with the pedestrian and then fled the scene.

Based on evidence collected at the crash scene, authorities say the car they are searching for is grey in color and has damage to the front right area as well as the right headlamp.