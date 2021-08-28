Duke Energy to send teams to Louisiana to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ida approaches

More than 150 Duke Energy and contract resources from across Florida are being allocated.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Duke Energy Florida Strike teams are preparing to head to Louisiana to assist with power restoration in Hurricane Ida.

The company has more than 150 Duke Energy and contract resources responding from across the state. The teams consist of linemen, vegetation management crews and damage assessors. Duke Energy will be assisting Louisiana and CLECO, a Louisiana-based company.

Crews leave Sunday morning and spend the night in north Florida before arriving in Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday.