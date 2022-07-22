SUV crashes into Einstein Bros. Bagels in Tampa

A spokesperson for the fire department said it appears the driver overshot the parking spot, possibly hitting the gas instead of the brake.

TAMPA, Fla. — No one was injured Friday morning when an SUV crashed into an Einstein Bros. Bagels in Tampa.

The crash happened around 11:53 a.m. at the restaurant on E. Fowler Avenue.

There were about four to five people sitting in the back of the bagel shop when the crash happened, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. No one was hit by the car and everyone was outside of the building when firefighters arrived.

A spokesperson for the fire department said it appears the driver overshot the parking spot, possibly hitting the gas instead of the brake.

The car is still inside the building, and the Einstein Bros. Bagels will be closed for business until code enforcement evaluates the building, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The department says the building appears stable and structurally sound.