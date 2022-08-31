Family organizes vigil for Largo High School teen hit and killed

Ethan Weiser was hit and killed on Friday morning when he was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop in Clearwater.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The family of the Largo High School teenager who was hit and killed walking to his bus stop is calling on their Pinellas County community to help create safe change.

Wednesday afternoon Ethan Weiser’s family went door to door in their Clearwater neighborhood handing out flyers about his vigil happening Thursday night.

Ethan was hit and killed on Friday morning when he was crossing Belleair Road to get to his bus stop in Clearwater.

There are no lights or crosswalks in that area. His family hopes to change that and they want the community to get involved.

They handed out flyers asking people to attend Ethan's vigil to show the county and state officials more is needed at Ethan’s bus stop and others to make sure kids get to school safe.

"Just a super gentle, super kind, all-around great person and we’ll never get to see where that was going," Ethan's uncle, Matt Croasmun said. "What the future holds for him. We lost that."

Ethan's sister Emma who was with him when he was killed also walked door to door to hand out flyers.

"For me, it means getting more support and getting people to show up to the vigil," Emma Wesier said.

Ethan's family hopes people will attend his vigil and show leaders people care about seeing change.