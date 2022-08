Troopers say the 15-year-old boy was walking northbound across Belleair Road near South Haven Drive when he was hit.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Largo High School student was hit and killed by a car while walking across the road on Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 15-year-old boy was walking northbound across Belleair Road near South Haven Drive around 6:45 a .m. when he was hit by a car driving westbound on the two-lane unlighted roadway.