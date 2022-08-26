Man ejected from car during crash, jumps into Little Manatee River to avoid being hit by another car

He was able to swim safely to the river's bank and was taken to the hospital in 'stable' condition, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A man jumped into Little Manatee River from Interstate 75 to avoid being hit by a car after he was ejected from his own car during a multi-car crash, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened Thursday night on I-75 at the Little Manatee River overpass. Three cars were involved in the crash, and one of the cars flipped, ejecting the driver.

The man then jumped over the barrier and into the river to avoid being hit by another car. Crews said the man "fortunately" landed in a deep part of the river and was able to safely swim to the riverbank.

Fire Rescue said it deployed jet skis to safely transport the man to an ambulance which took him to a local trauma center. Crews said he was in "stable" condition.

One other person was also taken to a local trauma center in "stable" condition.