ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was left with serious injuries after being hit by an SUV Thursday night in St. Petersburg.

According to police, a blue SUV hit the man just before 9 p.m. on 4th Street N, near 23rd Avenue N.

The driver of the car left the scene, the police department explains.

The man hit was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.