1 dead, 1 critically hurt in head-on crash in Hillsborough County, fire rescue says

RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.

Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a full-sized pick-up truck and SUV had collided head-on. A passenger inside the truck was "immediately" taken to the hospital but was in "stable" condition, fire rescue said.

The driver of the truck had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition, crews said.