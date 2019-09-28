ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Every player was wearing the number four at a Friday night football game.

The community honored Jacquez Welch, a high school football captain who was taken off life support after collapsing at a football game.

"Dixie Hollins is honoring our fallen player by painting fours at the 50-yard line and they have 'four' memorial stickers that they'll be wearing on their helmets," the football team's coach, Jeremy Frioud explained.

Earlier this week, Welch's mom explained that her son had AVM, a condition that can cause bleeding in the brain. She said football wasn't the cause of what happened.

Frioud remembers welch as an "amazing kid" who was loved and respected by his teammates.

"He was an extremely hard worker. He would get on kids when they messed up. He leads by example," Frioud said.

He said the support means the world to him and the team.

"It's a big community bonding, letting us know how loved we are," Frioud told 10News.

