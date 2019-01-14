PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers are being credited with saving a man from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Steve Gaskins says a man was standing on the northbound skyway bridge wall when Trooper Tabarie Sullivan approached him.

Trooper Sullivan started trying to help the man off of the wall and tried to put handcuffs on him to detain him. Another off-duty trooper, FHP Captain Richard Benton, happened to see the incident and stopped to help.

Both troopers were able to successfully detain him without further incident and the man was later Baker acted.

Way to go, troopers!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.