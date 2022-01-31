Ceremonial 'First Block' unveiled for this year's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Drivers are revving to return.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In just a few weeks, Indy cars will be roaring through downtown St. Petersburg again.

It’s the first time the Firestone Grand Prix has taken to the streets of downtown St. Pete in the springtime in the past two years because of COVID.

On Monday, there was a ceremonious unveiling of the first block of what will eventually be a 1.8-mile course weaving through the streets of downtown.

“It’s a great time to get the season started,” said the race’s CEO Kim Green, “And we’re thrilled to be back at the start of the race of the 2022 IndyCar series.”

The race was canceled in 2020 because of COVID, and had to be hastily rescheduled to the final race of the series last year.

Now, it’s back in its coveted time slot as the first Indy race of the season.

“We love starting our year here,” said IndyCar Racing CEO Mark Miles. “And it’s been almost traumatic not to begin the championships for the last two years here.”

This year‘s race brings a special honor for St. Pete‘s new mayor, Ken Welch. Organizers announced Welch would be the grand marshal of this year’s races.

They encouraged him to immediately start brushing up on his best announcing voice, since he’ll be the one uttering those time-honored words, “Gentlemen, start your engines“.

In addition to pumping and estimated $40 million into the local economy, the race also brings international exposure.

That’s something Mayor Welch and local businesses can’t wait to see again.

“Being broadcast worldwide really - is really invaluable,” said Mayor Welch.

“They bring a new traffic for us,” said Dean Konomos, who operates Natural Comfort Footwear on Beach Drive. “People come from all over for the events down here.”

Sean Aubry, who manages Stillwaters Tavern, agreed.

“Some racers make it a point to come in to see us and have their private parties here,” said Aubry. “So, it’s pretty cool.”

Although crowds will be back at full capacity, race organizer say some of the COVID protocols developed over the past couple of years will remain in place.

They will continue to encourage people to wear masks, socially distance when possible, and the entire area will see an increase in sanitizer stations and cleaning crews.

“We want to be prepared. We’re going to have a lot of race fans,” said Green, “And we just gotta respect each other.”

Along with the first block of the track, scaffolding and a temporary marina are also taking shape.

The green flag drops on this year‘s Firestone Grand Prix of Saint Petersburg Feb. 25-27.