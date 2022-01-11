Single-day tickets for St. Pete Grand Prix go on sale

The weekend racing event runs Feb. 25-27, 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Racing fans, start your engines.

One of the most well-known INDYCAR racing events is almost here for its 18th year.

Single-day tickets to the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. You can buy them online by clicking here.

The Grand Prix runs Feb. 25-27. Drivers will race along the runways of Albert Whitted Airport and speed down the Bayshore Drive waterfront in downtown St. Pete. The 1.8-mile circuit features 14 turns, sending drivers down the streets around The Dali Museum, Pioneer Park and the Duke Energy Center for the Arts.

The weekend features 10 races from six different series.

Here's a quick round-up of prices, as supplied by the Grand Prix:

Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday

Single-day grandstand seats are $120 in the upper rows and $95 in the lower rows. Junior pricing is open for kids 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets are available for anybody wanting to attend the entire three-day weekend. Three-day general admission tickets are running at $60, with the three-day grandstand seats going for $155 (upper rows) and $125 (lower rows).

The highlight of the weekend will be the NTT INDYCAR SERIES' season opener.