Travelers experience flight delays, cancelations at Tampa International Airport

Air Traffic Control issues and disruptive weather have led to many canceled Southwest Airlines flights.

TAMPA, Fla — Travelers are rebooking and making arrangements after flights have been delayed and canceled at Tampa International Airport (TPA).

In a tweet, the airport said this weekend's flight delays stem from a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-imposed air traffic management program in response to bad weather to the north.

On Friday, a user replied to the airports Twitter saying they hadn't seen any bad weather, and Tampa International Airport replied, "bad weather from earlier today caused somewhat of a trickle-down effect."

This issue is not just affecting Tampa International, but all Florida airports are feeling the impact from the FAA, TPA says.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement from the airline's Twitter account citing Air Traffic Control issues. The full statement reads:

"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status on www.southwest.com."