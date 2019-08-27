TAMPA, Fla. — Three new toll routes are planned for Florida: One entirely new road from Polk to Collier County, an extension of the Florida Turnpike west to connect to the Suncoast Parkway and an extension of the Suncoast Parkway to the Georgia border.

The task force in charge of these plans is called the "Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance" or M-CORES. They'll be meeting for the first time to unveil plans for all three tollways and outline responsibilities.

The Florida Department of Transportation will also accept public comments during the meeting. It will open to the public at 4:45 p.m. at the Tampa Bay Convention Center.

Supporters of the new routes say they will create jobs and spur economic growth in rural areas, ease traffic congestion and improve hurricane evacuation routes. The new routes have large support from legislators in Florida, including Senator Bill Galvano.

People against the creation of the new tollways say the roads will increase urban sprawl and drive out wildlife in the undeveloped areas. Progress Florida is calling this project "Roads to Ruin" saying, "We won't stop until this boondoggle is stopped once and for all."

The meeting will take place at the Tampa Bay Convention Center starting at 8 a.m. with public comment opening at 4:45 p.m.