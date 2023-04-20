Test of emergency alert system gives some Floridians an unwelcome wake-up call

The test went out around 4:45 a.m. Eastern, causing many Floridians to share their rude awakening grievances on Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

If you were rudely awakened at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Thursday morning, you're not alone. An Emergency Alert test was sent to many people's phones, jolting many awake.

"TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required," the alert said. The good news — the test worked. The bad news...

The loud alarm associated with these types of emergency alerts caused many to wake up much earlier than planned, prompting many to immediately hop on Twitter to air their grievances and see who else was woken up.

Many of the tweets and responses are hilarious, as you would expect.

"Me receiving that emergency alert at 4:45 #emergencyalert," one popular tweet said.

Me receiving that emergency alert at 4:45 #emergencyalert pic.twitter.com/7457yvFjUn — Zackariyya Alli (@zackariyyaalli3) April 20, 2023

"Ah so I see we’re all collectively here after that TOTALLY UNNECESSARY emergency alert test 🚨 But why at 4 AM though?!?!?" another tweet said.

Ah so I see we’re all collectively here after that TOTALLY UNNECESSARY emergency alert test 🚨 But why at 4 AM though?!?!? pic.twitter.com/87ZJK7g4Lb — Adria (@AdriaIrahetaTV) April 20, 2023

Many people, including some of us here at 10 Tampa Bay, are reporting their "test alert" settings for emergency alerts were turned off, and yet they still received the alert on their phones, adding to the confusion.