Man accused of transporting undocumented immigrants to Tampa pleads not guilty

Raquel Lopez Aguilar tried to take six undocumented immigrants from Georgia to Tampa in August, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of attempting to bring undocumented immigrants to Tampa, possibly setting a precedent in Florida after the passage of a new immigration law, was in court Thursday.

Raquel Lopez Aguilar is pleading not guilty, according to notices read by Judge Stephen E. Toner, Jr. in Hernando County Court during his scheduled arraignment. Attorneys are also demanding a jury trial.

In August, Florida Highway Patrol stated they stopped the 41-year-old while driving on I-75 and that he was in the country illegally, while trying to bring six other undocumented immigrants inside the van from Georgia to Tampa. Lopez Aguilar was then taken into custody and faces human smuggling charges, along with driving without a license.

The case has the attention of the Mexican president who has instructed the Mexican Consul in Orlando to step in.

In a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter, Consul Juan Sabines claims Lopez Aguilar wasn't even driving. He criticized the new immigration law calling it "racist" and "anti-immigrant."

Sabines described Lopez Aguilar as a working man, who is dedicated to his family and faith from Chiapas.

"The government of Mexico is here, the consulate is here to give Raquel all the support," Sabines said in the video.

El Cónsul de México en Orlando, @Juansabinesg, envía un mensaje importante a la comunidad sobre la primera víctima de la ley #SB1718, el chiapaneco de Copainala, Raquel; y reafirma el apoyo incondicional del gobierno del Presidente @lopezobrador_, de la @SRE_mx y del Consulado en… pic.twitter.com/5BPxrIpACM — Consulado de México en Orlando (@ConsulMexOrl) September 2, 2023

The law, known as SB 1718, took effect in July and aims to deter people who are in the U.S. illegally from coming to the Sunshine State along with holding others accountable in the state who are involved.

Among the provisions, third-degree felonies for people transporting others illegally into the state.

"If you're knowingly transporting illegal aliens into Florida, you can be facing up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine per offense," Gov. Ron DeSantis explained. "If you're caught transporting five or more illegal aliens or an unaccompanied illegal alien minor or you have a prior conviction for human smuggling, you can get a $10,000 fine and up to 15 years in prison.

"At the end of the day, you wouldn't have the illegal immigration problem if you didn't have a lot of people who were facilitating this in our country."