FHP troopers make human smuggling arrest in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A human smuggling attempt busted in the Tampa Bay area has landed one man in jail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers explain they stopped a van Monday on I-75 in Hernando County which had large cracks in the windshield blocking the driver's view.

While talking with the driver, 41-year-old Raquel Lopez-Aguilar, troopers reportedly learned he didn't have a driver's license. There were also six other passengers in the van with Lopez-Aguilar, the agency explains.

After checking the identities of everyone in the car, troopers were able to conclude all six passengers inside were all undocumented.

FHP says Lopez-Aguilar, who was also in the U.S. illegally, was trying to take them from Georgia to Tampa.

The 41-year-old is now in the Hernando County Jail facing four counts of human smuggling and driving without a license.