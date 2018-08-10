TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State University will close Tuesday morning and remain closed until Oct. 15, as Hurricane Michael moves toward the Gulf coast.

On-campus housing and dining service operations will continue during the closure.

University officials warned students not to travel into the path of the storm and monitor the latest weather updates.

"FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm," the University wrote in an alert. "All university departments are engaged and prepared to respond to student needs."

Students who stay are being told to "shelter in place." That means staying indoors and away from windows and doors. Meals will be brought to the residence halls throughout the hurricane, officials said.

FSU employees are being asked to talk directly with their supervisors about storm-related assignments.

