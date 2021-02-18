Ford distributes more than 170,000 masks around Tampa Bay

Companies have stepped up throughout the course of the pandemic to help stop the spread.

TAMPA, Fla — A recent decrease in coronavirus cases in Florida shows hope for a future beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. But, we're not out of the woods yet.

Local businesses, nonprofits, and community partners have stepped in throughout the course of the pandemic to help stop the spread. And, on Thursday, Ford Motor Companies joined the effort with a mask donation day.

Ford is distributing more than 4 million masks to neighborhoods across the southeastern United States, including more than 170,000 in the Tampa Bay area.

People are invited to stop by a number of Ford dealerships throughout the region to pick up 20 disposable face masks.

The motor company teamed up with local nonprofits for this mask donation day as part of its #FinishStrong initiative, encouraging Americans to pull together and protect each other until vaccines become more widely available.

This isn't the first step Ford has taken to support people in need throughout the pandemic. In April, the company shifted efforts to produce personal protective equipment including millions of masks, face shields, ventilators, and air-purifying respirators.

Other companies in Tampa Bay that have donated masks include the Ryan Nece Foundation, 7-Eleven, Suffolk, Tampa Bay Fisheries, and BearBottom Outdoor Clothing store.

Masks are available to pick-up at select Ford dealerships until 5 p.m. while supplies last.