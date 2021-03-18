Funeral arrangements set for retired Tampa Police captain

The service will be open to the public.

LUTZ, Fla. — Funeral arrangements have been set for retired Tampa Police Captain Mike Flynn.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Bay Hope Christian Church located at 17030 Lakeshore Road in Lutz.

The service is open to the public. For anyone unable to attend, the funeral will be live-streamed here.

Following the service, a law enforcement procession will escort Captain Flynn to his final resting place at Tampa Gardens of Memoria at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.

A digital memory book has been created. Anyone who would like to leave a note in remembrance of Captain Flynn or encouraging works for his family can do so here.

Flynn joined the Tampa Police Department in 1994 and retired in January 2020, the same day as former Major Yvette Flynn, his widow.

After leaving the department, police say he served as a major with the Fort Pierce Police Department.

"Mike led a life dedicated to the service of others," Chief Brian Dugan said in a statement. "My heart goes out to Yvette and the entire Flynn family.

"I ask everyone in our community, as well as the community of Fort Pierce, to keep the Flynn's in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this time of grief."