Tampa Police mourn loss of retired captain

TAMPA, Fla. — A retired Tampa Police Department captain is being remembered for his service to the community.
Michael Flynn died Friday at the age of 58.
The former captain joined the department in 1994 and retired in January 2020. It was the same day of Major Yvette Flynn's retirement -- his wife, the department said in a news release.
After leaving Tampa Police, he served as a Major with the Fort Pierce Police Department.
"Mike led a life dedicated to the service of others," Chief Brian Dugan said in a statement. "My heart goes out to Yvette and the entire Flynn family.
"I ask everyone in our community, as well as the community of Fort Pierce, to keep the Flynn's in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this time of grief."
