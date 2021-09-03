Hillsborough Fire Rescue unveils new truck celebrating 'Champa Bay'

The whole passenger side of the fire truck is dedicated to the Lightning, the driver's side honors the Buccaneers, while the front and back celebrate the Rays.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's newest engine is hitting the streets in style.

The new engine is named "CHAMPABAY's Fire Truck," and has been professionally wrapped with championship logos from the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the American League Champion Tampa Bay Rays, the county said in a news release.

This fire engine will serve the Hillsborough County residents from Station 9 in Brandon.

"CHAMPABAY's Fire Truck" was designed to "recognize the accomplishments of the bay area’s professional sports champions while retaining the reflective colors and other visual safety features of a traditional fire truck," the county added.



The whole passenger side of the fire truck is dedicated to the Lightning, the driver's side honors the Buccaneers, while the front and back celebrate the Rays.

The new truck was professionally wrapped by FastSigns Brandon and partially funded by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue partner Ten-8 Fire & Safety and Pierce Manufacturing.

"CHAMPABAY's Fire Truck" is planned to be one of the most photographed fire engines in the nation.