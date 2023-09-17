18-year-old dies after ATV crash in Brooksville

Authorities said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. west on Langworthy Drive, south of Rester Drive.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man died from his injuries after an ATV crash Saturday evening in Hernando County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the 18-year-old was driving a 2021 Yamaha Raptor ATV around 4:50 p.m. west on Langworthy Drive, south of Rester Drive when he failed to turn left at a curve in the roadway.

The ATV entered the grass shoulder, rotated, hit a wire fence and finally a tree, FHP explained.