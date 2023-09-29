Deputies search for person of interest connected to Brooksville murder investigation

People who live in the immediate and surrounding area are being encouraged by the sheriff's office to stay indoors until the investigation is complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Have you seen this man? Hernando County Sheriff's deputies say he is a person of interest connected to an active homicide investigation in Brooksville.

Deputies did not release details about the homicide investigation, including who was killed or how it happened. They did, however, say it happened around 10:16 p.m. Thursday at the entrance to the High Point Community in Brooksville.

The man pictured below is considered a person of interest in this murder investigation.

At the time the picture was taken, the man appeared to have dark hair and facial hair and was wearing a black t-shirt. While the photo is blurry, it also appears he may have a backpack with him.

Anyone who knows who this man is or where he might be is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or their local law enforcement agency. To remain anonymous, contact the Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS.

As the sheriff's office continues its investigation, the main entrance to the High Point Community at Highpoint Boulevard is closed.

People who live in the community can get access via a side entrance off Weeping Willow Street.

People who live in the immediate and surrounding area are being encouraged by the sheriff's office to stay indoors until the investigation is complete.