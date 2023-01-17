FHP: Brooksville man thought he hit deer in deadly hit-and-run crash

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer.
After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.
Troopers say they are continuing to investigate the crash and charges are currently being considered for the 66-year-old man.
The 47-year-old woman killed in the crash was propelled to the shoulder of Citrus Way after being hit and died at the scene, FHP says.
Law enforcement says they collected debris from the crash and were able to identify the man's vehicle as a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck.