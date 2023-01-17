FHP: Brooksville man thought he hit deer in deadly hit-and-run crash

Troopers say they are still investigating the crash and charges are being considered for the 66-year-old man.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash Monday in Brooksville told authorities that he thought he hit a deer.

After seeing reports of the crash that occurred westbound on Citrus Way and west of Glory Lane, the 66-year-old contacted authorities and said that he thought it was an animal he hit with his pickup truck, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

The 47-year-old woman killed in the crash was propelled to the shoulder of Citrus Way after being hit and died at the scene, FHP says.