FHP: 3-year-old dead after being hit by car in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street with a parent in Spring Hill, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident report says around 8 a.m. the Brookville boy and his parent were crossing Evening Star Avenue near Broad Street when a Lincoln Town car struck them both.

Troopers say the vehicle came to a controlled stop after the incident. The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.