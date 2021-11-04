Fire chief: Woman electrocuted in Spring Hill after power lines fall onto car

It happened on Evenglow Avenue.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 20-year-old woman is believed to have been electrocuted when she tried to get out of her car after a tree and power lines fell on top of it, authorities said.

It happened on Evenglow Avenue, according to the Hernando County fire chief.

Strong to severe thunderstorms have been pushing through the Tampa Bay region since mid-morning, bringing with them frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. for much of the area.

