Damaging winds, tornadoes among Tampa Bay's severe weather threats this weekend

Saturday starts out lovely, though it'll be worth having some indoor plans later on and into Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's only a matter of time before some great weather gives way to some showers and storms, with maybe a few of them on the bumpier side.

A cold front moving across much of the South has its sight set on Florida, and it's this system that is expected to bring in thunderstorms for much of the Tampa Bay region.

There may be a few rounds. First up comes late Saturday afternoon into the early evening hours when the Nature Coast could be the first to pick up some heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has this region and the Tampa Bay area under a slight risk for severe weather -- a level two out of five scale.

Damaging winds, hail and a waterspout or tornado aren't out of the question, with a higher risk of severe weather existing farther north and northwest into the Panhandle region.

The shower and thunderstorm activity will press southward into the Tampa Bay region late Saturday.

But another round of activity is possible during the morning hours Sunday. Isolated severe weather isn't out of the question as thunderstorms move in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will be likely, with localized flooding possible, especially in those areas that are slow to dry out during a typical summertime thunderstorm.

The 10 Tampa Bay weather team will have an eye on the radar all weekend. Keep the 10 Tampa Bay app close by, so you can be alerted to any severe weather watches or warnings this weekend.