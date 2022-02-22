Former Brooksville mayor sentenced to 15 years for making child pornography

The former mayor and retired law enforcement officer will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

TAMPA, Fla — Former Brooksville Mayor Kevin Hohn received a 15-year sentence for producing child pornography back in 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In September and December 2020, investigators tracked an IP address that was distributing "images and a video depicting children being sexually abused." The IP address led investigators back to the 66-year-old's home in Brooksville, according to court documents.

A couple of months later, on Feb. 19, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Hohn's house and found him sitting in his office at a computer that was connected to an external hard drive.

Authorities examined the hard drive and later learned that it harvested more than 100 images depicting child sexual abuse materials, according to the officials.

Investigators say they also found 40 videos and several hundred images of children inside of his home. The children did not know that Hohn was recording them as they "were dressing and undressing, exiting the shower, and engaging in other innocent activities."

He pleaded guilty to producing child porn on Nov. 19, 2021.

Hohn is a retired criminal investigation special agent with the IRS in addition to formerly serving as Brooksville's mayor.

"While child exploitation is disgusting and vile in all circumstances, it can be especially traumatic when the predator is in a position of leadership and trust," HSI Tampa Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Silliman said.

In addition to serving a 15-year sentence, Hohn will have to pay a fine of $30,000, a special assessment of $20,000 and $6,000 in restitution to the victims.