Gov. DeSantis to speak in Brooksville

So far, it has not been announced what the governor plans to discuss Wednesday.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak Wednesday morning in Brooksville.

Gov. DeSantis will be at High Point Community for a press conference.

The governor said on Tuesday while speaking in Hialeah that some teachers and law enforcement officers could be able to soon get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said as long as the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites continue to get doses, he expects the requirements to get the vaccine to open up to people in specific professions that are 50 years old and up.

This includes teachers, police officers and any firefighters who have not yet received the vaccine.

So far, it has not been announced what the governor plans to discuss Wednesday.