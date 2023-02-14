Family reacts after granddaughter arrested in connection to Brooksville fire that killed grandmother

The Hernando County Sheriff's office says 21-year-old Briauna Amann admitted to setting the home on fire knowing her grandmother was asleep inside.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman is behind bars after admitting to setting a house fire that killed her relative and several dogs last month in Brooksville, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office reports.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis gave an update Tuesday morning on the deadly fire that happened on Jan. 20 on Harwell Street.

The arrest comes as a shock to the family mourning the loss of Sharon Schwindt.

"I can't forgive her for doing that right now," Schwindt's son, Johnny Driscoll, said.

The family found out on Saturday, but never expected the person accused of setting the fire would be one of their own.

"Who does she thinks she is? Taking away everybody's heart," Driscoll said.

The 45-year-old is still finding it hard to believe his mom isn't here.

The sheriff announced an arrest in connection to the deadly fire Tuesday saying 21-year-old Briauna Amann was charged with first-degree murder and arson of an occupied dwelling.

"She actually admitted to starting the fire," Nienhuis said. "She also stated after starting the fire that she took the victims cell phone and left the residence on foot. She also told detectives that she was aware the victim was sleeping in the residence when the fire was started."

Deputies say Amann was dropped off at the home back on Jan 20 a few hours before a neighbor's surveillance camera caught the blaze. Driscoll was the one who dropped her off. When asked if he faults himself for the outcome, Driscoll said it was complicated.

"Yes to the extent knowing that I had the power to change the course of the night, but no because nobody in their right mind would've expected my niece to do that to my mom. Her granddaughter to do that to her own grandma," Driscoll said.

He says his niece was staying with his mother trying to get on the right path after struggling with drug abuse. She went missing after the fire. They searched for weeks until deputies found Amann 70 to 80 miles away in Marion County.

"Who does she think she is to just do that? I was helping her," Driscoll said. "Everyone was helping her. We were trying to reach out for her to do something right."

Driscoll and his siblings are now processing an unthinkable pain, focused on getting their mom's property cleaned up.

"We kind of don't go in here that much, but this is where she was at the bottom of the steps," Driscoll said, walking through the home.

Schwindt's photo and their messages keep them centered. The arrest is their first step toward understanding what happened.

"I still hear my mom crying for help," Driscoll said. "I just pray to God it gets exposed."