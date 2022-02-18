Deputies: Man jailed for attempted murder sent bomb threat to Hernando County courthouse, lawyer

He faces new charges related to the bomb threats.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County inmate jailed for a charge of attempted murder could spend even more time behind bars for making a bomb threat, authorities say.

Employees at the courthouse called law enforcement just after noon Thursday about having received a letter in the mail that said a bomb had been placed, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release.

The return address on the envelop listed the name Timothy Kydd as the sender, said officials, later identifying him as a 32-year-old jail inmate.

Deputies who responded to search the area did find a suspicious device near the courthouse, the office said. Once it was found to be safe, the courthouse reopened.

Investigators learned that Kydd sent a second letter threatening to send a bomb to his attorney's office, according to the release.