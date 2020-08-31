Hernando County schools see login issues for online students

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Some students who chose to learn online in Hernando County ran into an error with the Microsoft Teams platform that affected their automatic enrollment in classes.
Leaders with the school district said they restarted the process and are working with Microsoft to get things going. So far, school leaders said there is no estimated time when things will get back on track.
Teachers will be emailing students with a process to manually add them to the right classes, according to Hernando Schools.
Hernando Schools said an update would be sent out as soon as possible.
