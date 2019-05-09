WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. — A student at a Florida high school is accused of swinging at a teacher and grabbing a coach by the throat.
Hernando County deputies say a Weeki Wachee High student, who took THC oil, swung at a teacher and knocked binders out of her hands as she was writing a pass for the student to go to the clinic. Investigators claim the student was having a “violent reaction” to the THC oil.
According to law enforcement, the teacher called for help and when other staff members got there, the student grabbed a male coach by the throat.
The student was subdued until a school resource officer was able to help, according to deputies.
The student was taken to the hospital.
Charges are pending.
